Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

American Express Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AXP opened at $319.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

