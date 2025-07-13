Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 265,918 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,411,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

