iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

