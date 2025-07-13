Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

