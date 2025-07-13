Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5,231.4% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

