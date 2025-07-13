Woodside Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 60,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

