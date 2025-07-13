Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,398 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 10.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

