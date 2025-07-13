Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 183 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

