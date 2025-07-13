3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

