Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 21.2%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $31.08 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

