TFR Capital LLC. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 286.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $235.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

