TFR Capital LLC. Has $631,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TFR Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

