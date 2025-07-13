Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.