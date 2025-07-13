LRI Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.8% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LRI Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $79,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after buying an additional 446,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.38 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

