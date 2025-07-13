International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Smith Thornton Advisors LLC

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $283.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

