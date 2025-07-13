Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,812,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

