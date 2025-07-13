BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.42 and last traded at C$22.42. 10,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.41.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.02.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.