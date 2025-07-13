Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) versus Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Head to Head Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cap Gemini shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Hudson Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cap Gemini and Hudson Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cap Gemini $23.91 billion 1.17 $1.81 billion N/A N/A Hudson Global $140.06 million 0.17 -$4.77 million ($1.22) -7.09

Profitability

Cap Gemini has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global.

This table compares Cap Gemini and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cap Gemini N/A N/A N/A Hudson Global -2.63% -4.32% -3.26%

Volatility and Risk

Cap Gemini has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cap Gemini beats Hudson Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cap Gemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment, as well as designs and develops technological solutions in data strategy and architecture, data engineering, information governance, data science and analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation fields. In addition, the company offers cloud infrastructure services for its clients to build an optimal, agile, and secure foundation for business transformations; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with Adobe, AWS, Aveva, Dassault Systèmes, DELL, Duck Creek, Google, Guidewire, IBM/Redhat, Intel, Majesco, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenText, Oracle, Pega, PTC, Qualcomm, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ServiceNow, Tenemos, UiPath, Unity, Verizon, and VMware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

