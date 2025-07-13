5G Stocks Worth Watching – July 12th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Fortinet, Cadence Design Systems, ON Semiconductor, and Teradyne are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacture and deployment of fifth-generation wireless network technology. They typically include semiconductor and chipset suppliers, infrastructure equipment makers and telecommunications carriers. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to the faster speeds, lower latency and expanded connectivity that 5G promises for applications like IoT, autonomous vehicles and augmented reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,813,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,591,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 14,698,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,363,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.46. 5,902,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.06. 4,128,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.60. 1,201,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,282. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $330.09. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. 6,355,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,487. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. 3,744,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,353. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87.

