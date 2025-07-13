Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 125,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

