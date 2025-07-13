Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $203,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $179.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $104.84 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

