First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $166.18 and last traded at $166.58. 14,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 23,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.85.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

