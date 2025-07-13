Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

