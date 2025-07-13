Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.74. 2,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
