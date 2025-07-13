Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – July 12th

Marathon Digital, Cleanspark, Riot Platforms, IREN, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, and Cipher Mining are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin. This includes firms that mine Bitcoin, develop related hardware or software, operate cryptocurrency exchanges, or hold significant amounts of Bitcoin as an asset. Investing in these stocks gives market exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 54,696,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,288,156. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,689,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,996,323. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,241,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729,008. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 23,452,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,754,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 69,263,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,469,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 20,801,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,968,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,021,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261,021. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Read More