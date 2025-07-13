Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 209,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 377,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

