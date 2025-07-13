Analyzing Better Home & Finance (BETR) & Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Better Home & Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Better Home & Finance
|-172.87%
|-1,105.80%
|-19.20%
|Better Home & Finance Competitors
|-5.93%
|-85.16%
|-0.75%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Better Home & Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Better Home & Finance
|$108.49 million
|-$206.29 million
|-1.02
|Better Home & Finance Competitors
|$18.32 billion
|$1.82 billion
|-67.13
Better Home & Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Institutional & Insider Ownership
20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Better Home & Finance rivals beat Better Home & Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
