WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.38. 13,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 77,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WH Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on WH Group
WH Group Trading Up 1.7%
WH Group Company Profile
WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.