WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.38. 13,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 77,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WH Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

