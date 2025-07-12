SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

