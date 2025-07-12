SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

