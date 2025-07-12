Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after buying an additional 139,941 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after buying an additional 3,062,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,684,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,105.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $3,115,199 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CIEN opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

