Rational Advisors Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rational Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $374.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.87 and its 200-day moving average is $362.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

