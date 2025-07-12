Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $77.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,013,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter.
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.
