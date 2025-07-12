Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

