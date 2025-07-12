PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $20.14 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 6.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,973.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,857.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

