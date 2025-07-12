Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 168,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 103,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Japan Gold Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

