Forum Private Client Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

