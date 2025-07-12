Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 21.2%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $31.08 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.