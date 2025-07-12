Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 4.4%

SLI opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.67. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLI. Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $29,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

