Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $319.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.68. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

