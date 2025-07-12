FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 150 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 3.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $49,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

KO stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.