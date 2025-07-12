Allworth Financial LP Acquires 117,494 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

