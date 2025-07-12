Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 905,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,865,000 after buying an additional 46,042 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

