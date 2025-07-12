Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 19,051 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

