Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,496.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

