SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

