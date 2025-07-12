Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after buying an additional 2,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after buying an additional 1,745,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.5%

CAG stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.