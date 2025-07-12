Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after buying an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

