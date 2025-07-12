PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 666.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

