Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

